Bp Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) as Market Valuation Rose; Mrj Capital Position in Packaging Amer (PKG) Lifted as Stock Declined

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 159,522 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, up from 105,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prod. & Chemical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $226.02. About 292,026 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 5,503 shares to 248,012 shares, valued at $47.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA) by 11 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on November 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea’s New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products And Chemicals: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Packaging Corporation: The Company Is Focusing More On Packaging Than Paper – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/15: (GLPG) (CRZO) (NTGN) Higher; (SYMC) (CIR) (CPE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “S&P trades near flat as Citigroup results weigh on bank stocks – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,378 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).

