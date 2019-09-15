Bp Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $3.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Glenmede Trust Company Na Lifted Its Portland General Electric Co (POR) Holding by $30.24 Million; Stock Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 411803.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 560,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 560,189 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.34M, up from 136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 657,455 shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 42,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 212,122 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, up from 169,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32M shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,766 shares to 550,711 shares, valued at $45.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (NYSE:GPK) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 838,019 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 175 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,913 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Parametric Port Lc reported 444,591 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Ameriprise has 0.04% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Carroll Associates owns 54 shares. Captrust Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,809 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Commerce holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 43,413 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Fmr Lc stated it has 1.64M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The accumulated 240,376 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 140,855 shares. Phocas Corporation invested in 125,172 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 24,367 shares to 193,058 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,144 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).

