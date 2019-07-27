Bp Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by $3.49 Million as Share Price Rose; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Raised Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.41 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 37,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,073 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, up from 165,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Tech Company, Not Publisher: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM CEO ZUCKERBERG, COO SANDBERG; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data; 23/03/2018 – Chief ‘s ‘hubris’ steered Cambridge Analytica towards Facebook scandal; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 21/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. Shares for $1.02M were sold by McDonald Scott.

