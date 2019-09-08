Bp Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake in Coca Cola (KO) as Valuation Rose; Principal Financial Group Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 14,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 886,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58B, up from 871,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 38,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 454,707 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31M, up from 415,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1,223 shares. Mngmt Associates New York holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,074 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 501,183 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Inv Mngmt Commerce Ltd holds 7,457 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 859 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 547,229 shares. Tiger Llc invested in 704,112 shares or 6.92% of the stock. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1,505 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vestor Cap Ltd Com holds 0.44% or 1,363 shares. Stockbridge Prtn Limited Company holds 8.4% or 128,205 shares. Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Co reported 67,985 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited accumulated 35,153 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,161 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $168.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 33,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.44M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 105,936 shares. Nippon Life Com invested in 0.58% or 564,384 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oakbrook Invests Llc has invested 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fairfield Bush invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Factory Mutual Insurance owns 1.41M shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. State Street owns 175.61M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Twin Mngmt invested in 0.76% or 328,190 shares. 13,400 were accumulated by Knott David M. Lourd Cap Ltd holds 0.13% or 27,638 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 82,889 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based James Invest Research has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 24,841 were accumulated by Invest House Limited Com. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kcm Invest Limited Liability Com owns 42,561 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Ind (NYSE:LYB) by 5,499 shares to 5,301 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 85,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,268 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).