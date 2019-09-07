Bp Wealth Management Has Increased Its Raytheon (RTN) Position by $1.84 Million; Stock Price Rose; Palisade Asset Management Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Position

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 10,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 161,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.41 million, up from 151,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 400 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company has 28,067 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak holds 0.31% or 1,410 shares in its portfolio. Bell Bancshares owns 5,965 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Addenda Cap accumulated 5,049 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 1,941 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.07% or 8,821 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 4,567 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 8.04 million shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.14% or 49,511 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.02% or 702,353 shares. Cambridge stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Qs Investors Llc reported 9,090 shares stake. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 71,634 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,750 shares to 69,539 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,231 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,675 shares. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 68,577 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,700 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has 0.52% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 383,988 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,036 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Vestor Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 550 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 1.86% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Peapack Gladstone has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sunbelt Securities holds 0.27% or 2,971 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 22,986 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B & holds 46,955 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon declares $0.9425 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.