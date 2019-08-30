Bp Wealth Management Has Increased By $1.10 Million Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position; Last Week Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Analysts

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 18.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 11,606 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 75,111 shares with $7.15M value, up from 63,505 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $41.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 324,973 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 118.74% above currents $11.58 stock price. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $30 target. SunTrust initiated Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. See Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 10,138 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 04/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – Collegium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $387.59 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council owns 29,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 152,748 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,358 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc holds 0.15% or 168,826 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Strs Ohio accumulated 479,888 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Snyder Mgmt Lp accumulated 16,118 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 4,632 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loews Corporation has 3,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.11’s average target is 48.64% above currents $74.08 stock price. EOG Resources had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $138 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $10300 target. Oppenheimer maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Thursday, August 22. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $10200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 22 report.