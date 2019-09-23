Bp Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position in Walt Disney (DIS) as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Arcadia Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $688,515

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 49,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, down from 52,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 2,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 198,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.76M, down from 201,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 67,547 shares to 133,294 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 11,213 shares to 124,775 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (NYSE:ICE) by 14,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.