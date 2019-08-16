Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Merck (MRK) Holding by $1.51 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Cypress Capital Group Lifted Stake by $2.80 Million

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 727.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 33,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 37,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 18,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 548,961 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.66 million, down from 567,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 13,887 shares to 47,002 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Commerce Corp Com (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 76,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,608 were reported by Tru Com Of Vermont. Moreover, Omers Administration Corporation has 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Lc holds 19,947 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,633 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 367,933 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 5,164 shares. Old Point Tru And Svcs N A invested in 31,945 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company has 4.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Shelton Management stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Seabridge Investment Ltd Com reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pictet North America Advsr owns 10,496 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 3,737 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 134,626 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 25,476 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,947 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc New York holds 12,280 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.60 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has 60,065 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,550 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Int Limited has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 300 shares. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Windward Cap Mngmt Ca reported 397,351 shares stake. Tctc Holdings Lc stated it has 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 500 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 138,621 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 9.06M were accumulated by Capital Intll Invsts.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,517 shares to 16,333 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,953 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).