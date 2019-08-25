Bp Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Harris (HRS) by $718,521; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stock Rose, Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Its Position by $14.84 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 95.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.56 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/04/2018 – After Tesla Debacle, Denmark Reconsiders Electric Car Subsidies; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Liquidity-Stress lndicator climbs to highest level in six months in March; 09/04/2018 – Tesla’s Musk, NTSB Chief Talk After Spat Over Fatal Crash Probe; 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla Debt To B3, Fearing Liquidity Pressure — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : CFRA RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 27/03/2018 – Problem Magnet: From a source at Tesla: email sent today suggests last-minute end-of-quarter display vehicle blowout underway; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Suspended Model 3 Production in Late February

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp (HRS) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7,814 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 12,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 20/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris Announces Military Service Academy Resource Forums; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris, Colleagues Urge Homeland Security Inspector General to Investigate Resignation of San; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: PR 18-09 Harris v. City of Providence – No Violation; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Hirono: Hirono, Gillibrand, Harris Introduce Bill to Insulate Immigration Judges from Political Interference; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Chu: Sens. Harris and Collins Introduce Senate Companion to HEART Act

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 11,492 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 69 shares. Bancorporation invested in 2,047 shares. 10 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn. Castleark Mngmt reported 42,134 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,450 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 18 shares. Stifel Financial owns 10,531 shares. 30 are held by Mercer Advisers. Hrt Financial Lc invested in 38,173 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Da Davidson & Commerce holds 3,823 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has 5,868 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SINA) by 10,250 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc (Put).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.