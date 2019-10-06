Bp Wealth Management Cut Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Shares Rose; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Valuation Declined, Kwmg Has Lifted Position by $309,260

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 48,543 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 52,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $262.29. About 230,417 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.81 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank owns 2.27 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). D E Shaw & owns 2.15 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 16,027 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 586 shares or 0% of the stock. Oak Oh invested in 73,950 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler LP has invested 0.23% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 293 shares. 5,583 are owned by Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il. 796,219 were reported by Cap Intll Invsts. Whittier reported 1,101 shares stake. Ghp Invest Incorporated holds 0.1% or 17,100 shares. Mai Cap Management accumulated 6,152 shares. 5,663 were reported by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 60.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 177,734 shares to 183,039 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).