Bp Wealth Management Cut Its Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Market Valuation Rose; Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Littelfuse (LFUS) as Shares Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 13,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,026 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.39M, down from 322,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $170.69. About 186,987 shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 69.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 176,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, down from 253,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 22.39% or $0.60 from last year’s $2.68 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $51.44 million for 20.52 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 34,993 shares to 172,166 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $124,871 activity. Shares for $31,178 were sold by Cole Matthew. Shares for $105,485 were sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.09% or 65,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.03% or 358,036 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 17,977 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.3% stake. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Prudential reported 15,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Limited Co accumulated 2,522 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foundry Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 9,998 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 40,684 shares. Shelton Capital invested in 313 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 16,952 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 4,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt reported 0.09% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) by 39,400 shares to 52,285 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

