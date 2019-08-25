Bp Wealth Management Boosted Its Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) Position; S Y Bancorp (SYBT) Has 1.18 Sentiment

S Y Bancorp Inc (SYBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 47 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 40 cut down and sold positions in S Y Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 11.15 million shares, down from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding S Y Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 13.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) stake by 22.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 37,574 shares as Marsh & Mclennan (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 203,073 shares with $19.07M value, up from 165,499 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan now has $48.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth

Since January 1, 0001, it had 48 insider buys, and 0 sales for $145,520 activity.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31 million for 13.93 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 247,633 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atlas Browninc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 15,543 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.35% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,985 shares.

The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 55,971 shares traded or 27.42% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $797.73 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Essex Invest Management Limited has 0.29% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). British Columbia Investment owns 197,468 shares. Cv Starr Inc has invested 2.48% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.14% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7.33M shares. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Interocean Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 36,206 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Contravisory Mngmt Inc reported 41 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sarl holds 70,650 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 16,697 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,656 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 197,471 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated holds 0.33% or 56,408 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased S&P Global stake by 1,592 shares to 2,448 valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) stake by 6,679 shares and now owns 106,604 shares. Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.