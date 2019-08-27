Bp Wealth Management Boosted Boeing (BA) Stake by $5.29 Million as Stock Value Declined; Stifel Financial Maintains Holding in Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG)

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 13,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,002 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 33,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $358.28. About 770,778 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 87.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 80,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 172,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 91,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 1,126 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 961 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 34,329 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.72 million shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Company owns 2,578 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Daiwa Secs Grp reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 141,872 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 147,633 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11.04M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson holds 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,453 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 42,553 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,000 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Anchor Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adirondack invested in 4,266 shares or 1.11% of the stock.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,623 shares to 5,875 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,145 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).