BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) to pay $0.55 on Jul 22, 2019; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 1144.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 13,189 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 14,341 shares with $5.47M value, up from 1,152 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $205.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is expected to pay $0.55 on Jul 22, 2019. (NYSE:BPT) shareholders before Jul 15, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s current price of $15.87 translates into 3.47% yield. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s dividend has Jul 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 644,031 shares traded or 128.26% up from the average. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 20.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT); 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit Payment; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…

More notable recent BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust declares $0.5510 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unit Payment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About SpartanNash Company (SPTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BPT: Prepare For A 60% Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $339.62 million. The firm holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. It has a 3.13 P/E ratio. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airbus Got a Big Order Boost in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.