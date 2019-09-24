BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Reaches $8.62 After 6.00% Down Move; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Raised Comcast (CMCSA) Position

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 76.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp acquired 2.53 million shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 5.85 million shares with $247.50 million value, up from 3.32M last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $208.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 5.03M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 127,070 shares traded. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 64.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit Payment; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $184.47M company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $8.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BPT worth $11.07M less.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $184.47 million. The firm holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. It has a 2.08 P/E ratio. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

