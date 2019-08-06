BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Reaches $8.58 After 3.00% Down Move; Next Century Growth Investors Raised Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 146.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 9,075 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 15,263 shares with $2.92 million value, up from 6,188 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $43.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $211.54. About 470,143 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 216,233 shares traded. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 64.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT); 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit PaymentThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $183.61 million company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $8.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BPT worth $5.51 million less.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.61 million. The firm holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. It has a 1.69 P/E ratio. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, March 18. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

