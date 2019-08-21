BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Reaches $8.49 After 3.00% Down Move; Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Stagecoach Group PLC (LON:SGC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stagecoach Group PLC has GBX 190 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 140’s average target is 8.53% above currents GBX 129 stock price. Stagecoach Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 135 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 26. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 1. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Liberum Capital maintained Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies downgraded Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) rating on Friday, April 5. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and GBX 125 target. The stock of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. See Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 135.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 135.00 Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 126.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 177.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Upgrade

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 140,569 shares traded. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 64.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit Payment; 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $181.69M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $8.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BPT worth $5.45 million less.

More notable recent BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Fell 36.6% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ERIE, EHTH, SNBR and MMSI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $181.69 million. The firm holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. It has a 2.05 P/E ratio. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

The stock increased 0.62% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 129. About 657,929 shares traded. Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING LENDER PROVIDED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 02/04/2018 Superior Uniform: Superior Uniform Group® Receives Top Honors at NAUMD Image of the Year Awards – 04/02/2018 – 08:25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group renamed Superior Group of Companies; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c

Another recent and important Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Need To Know: Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019.