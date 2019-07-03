BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Reaches $14.61 After 5.00% Down Move; 0 Analysts Bullish Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)

Among 7 analysts covering Derwent London (LON:DLN), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Derwent London had 36 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Add” rating by Numis Securities given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 13. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Tuesday, January 29. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup downgraded Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) rating on Friday, January 25. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and GBX 2513 target. See Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3510.00 New Target: GBX 3430.00 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3100.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 2900.00 New Target: GBX 3000.00 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3100.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2960.00 New Target: GBX 3095.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3100.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3779.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3100.00 Maintain

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 141,003 shares traded. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 20.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit Payment; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $312.65 million company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $13.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BPT worth $15.63 million less.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $312.65 million. The firm holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. It has a 2.88 P/E ratio. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

More notable recent BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About SpartanNash Company (SPTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BPT: Prepare For A 60% Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust declares $0.3449 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP Prudhoe Bay’s Future Payments Likely To Be Less Than The $7.23 Per Unit Estimate In Its Recent 10-K – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.58% or GBX 18 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3130. About 266,678 shares traded. Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Derwent London plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment, refurbishment, redevelopment, and operation of properties in central London. The company has market cap of 3.50 billion GBP. The firm rents its properties for office and residential purposes. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.