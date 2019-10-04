BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; RIVERSIDE RES COMMON SHARES CANADA (RVSDF) Shorts Lowered By 81.31%

In a an analyst note published on Friday, 4 October, BidaskScore lowered shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) to a Sell rating.

RIVERSIDE RES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) had a decrease of 81.31% in short interest. RVSDF’s SI was 4,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 81.31% from 21,400 shares previously. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1147. About 14,000 shares traded. Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Riverside Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $7.09 million. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns 100% interests in the Clemente Gold-Silver project that covers an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla Gold project, which covers an area of 23 square kilometers situated in La Silla District, Mexico; and the Tajitos Gold project covering an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as has an interest in the Ariel Copper-Gold project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $189.18 million. The firm holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. It has a 2.13 P/E ratio. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 29,288 shares traded. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 64.46% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.46% the S&P500.