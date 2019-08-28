BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) and Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Contrasting side by side

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 19 1.87 N/A 5.07 1.94 Phillips 66 Partners LP 51 6.13 N/A 4.10 12.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Phillips 66 Partners LP. Phillips 66 Partners LP is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66 Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.00% 17.4% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.24 beta indicates that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 124.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Phillips 66 Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Phillips 66 Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Phillips 66 Partners LP is $56, which is potential 3.51% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.7% of Phillips 66 Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.47% are Phillips 66 Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust -16.51% -36.13% -50.15% -59.33% -64.46% -54.67% Phillips 66 Partners LP -2.74% 6.57% 5.32% 3.06% -2.06% 24.1%

For the past year BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Phillips 66 Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners LP beats on 10 of the 11 factors BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.