BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has 4.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust N/A 20 1.94 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.73 2.33 2.53

As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 49.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust -16.51% -36.13% -50.15% -59.33% -64.46% -54.67% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had bearish trend while BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 124.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.24. Competitively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.