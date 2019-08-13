BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has 4.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.11%
|15.87%
|5.94%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
|N/A
|20
|1.94
|Industry Average
|360.37M
|11.59B
|20.93
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|1.73
|2.33
|2.53
As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 49.32%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
|-16.51%
|-36.13%
|-50.15%
|-59.33%
|-64.46%
|-54.67%
|Industry Average
|2.87%
|5.63%
|16.21%
|23.81%
|33.59%
|42.36%
For the past year BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had bearish trend while BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s rivals had bullish trend.
Risk and Volatility
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 124.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.24. Competitively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.
