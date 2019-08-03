BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 21 1.79 N/A 5.07 1.94 Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 0.10 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% -61.7% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s current beta is -0.24 and it happens to be 124.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 14.7% respectively. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 2.1% are Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust -16.51% -36.13% -50.15% -59.33% -64.46% -54.67% Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41%

For the past year BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.