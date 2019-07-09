Bp Plc Upped Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $5.18 Million; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Market Value Declined, Capital International Has Boosted by $637,500 Its Position

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,220 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 90,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 1.04M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity

Bp Plc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 253,100 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,706 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (NYSE:DLR).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $192,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 16,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 28,397 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 355,342 shares. 18,390 are owned by Staley Advisers. Moreover, Wellington Grp Llp has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Bowen Hanes & Inc invested in 1.62% or 1.43M shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 67,600 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 8,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 32,581 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 277 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,806 shares.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATI to Maintain Current Production Schedules for 737 MAX and LEAP 1-B – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Leaders David Hess and Marianne Kah Join ATI Board – Business Wire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million. 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “3M Co. (MMM) Deconsolidated its Venezuelan Subsidiary – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.