Bp Plc Upped Holding in Nisource (NI) as Shares Rose; Store Cap (STOR) Stock Value Rose While Menta Capital Lowered Its Stake by $687,489

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 20,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 36,813 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 57,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.85M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Bp Plc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 118.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 1.60M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 9,659 shares to 42,292 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 8,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications accumulated 49,831 shares. Greenwich Investment Incorporated owns 10,030 shares. 11,725 are owned by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Numerixs Invest Technologies stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ci Inc reported 0.06% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Sei Invs reported 474,529 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 0.07% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 265,734 shares. Signature & Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Qs Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moors Cabot Inc holds 12,000 shares. Syntal Limited has invested 0.56% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 83,960 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 35,172 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Art Van buildings in Livonia, Shelby Township, Howell listed for sale – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Private Trust Communication Na has invested 0.16% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Lynch And Associate In holds 0.1% or 10,080 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0% or 300 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). South Street Advsrs Lc reported 45,100 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 77,230 shares. Mackay Shields invested in 54,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 17,844 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Hartford Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 35,670 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has 42.80M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 55,396 shares.