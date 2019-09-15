Bp Plc Upped Facebook Class A (FB) Stake by $7.68 Million; As Pzena Asset Management (PZN) Market Value Declined, Holder National Investment Services Has Cut Position

Bp Plc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.35M, up from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Meet the Lebanese billionaire behind the new Facebook alternative social app Vero; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And Improperly Using More Than 71 Million User; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pzena Asset Management (PZN) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 60,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% . The institutional investor held 27,836 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 88,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pzena Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 103,206 shares traded or 88.52% up from the average. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 575,302 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Grand Jean Cap Management has 4.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiemann Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.49% or 3,488 shares. Banbury Partners Limited Liability owns 100,000 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 726,543 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Tiger Ltd Liability Corp owns 127,765 shares for 10% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America, a New York-based fund reported 6,911 shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd Company accumulated 4,664 shares. Raymond James Fincl, Florida-based fund reported 467,325 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackenzie Fincl holds 872,011 shares. Bollard Group Ltd holds 1.34% or 201,266 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Facebook (FB) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Antitrust Probe: What the Investigation Will Focus On – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co/The (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,960 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PZN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.73 million shares or 4.91% more from 11.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 50,677 shares. 11,386 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Teton Advsrs reported 0.13% stake. Goldman Sachs has 11,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) or 72,154 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 41,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 56,000 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 18,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 1,231 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). 117,100 are owned by Bridgeway Incorporated. 52,634 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 706,650 shares.

More notable recent Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces December 31, 2018 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces May 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pzena surges after report of takeover talks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pzena Investment Management Q2 2019 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.