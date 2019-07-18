Bp Plc Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding as Shares Rose; Kynikos Associates LP Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $205.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.45 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $9.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1983.02. About 297,905 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 3.99M shares. Foster Motley has invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cheviot Value Management Ltd has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,663 shares. Grimes & Inc has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,727 are held by First Dallas. Washington Tru State Bank reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Markel holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 270,735 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 234,398 shares. 111,860 were reported by Dillon And Assoc Incorporated. Voya Investment Management owns 4.83M shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. 544,537 were reported by Oppenheimer Com. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd owns 12,154 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1.84% or 34.27 million shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap Grp stated it has 38,567 shares. Roberts Glore Il accumulated 22,477 shares or 2.67% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 320 shares. Dillon And Associates Inc has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 6,781 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 3,897 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 370 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.37% or 2,356 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 8,853 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.07% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability holds 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 49,711 shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.81% or 238 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 15,405 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO).