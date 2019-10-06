Bp Plc Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Has Lowered by $865,000 as Share Price Declined; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lifted Its Exelon Corp. (EXC) Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp. (EXC) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 32,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 123,448 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 90,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021

Bp Plc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, down from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FERC moves closer to approving Exelon’s Annova LNG project – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ComEd Customers Received More Than $4 Million in Bill Credits This Summer – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon: It’s Big, And It’s Growing, But It Comes With A Caveat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Front Barnett Assoc Llc has invested 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Argyle Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.7% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 38,725 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 9.95M shares. Ledyard Bank owns 10,096 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv reported 503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 2.81M shares stake. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 22,474 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 7,668 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 7,398 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Com has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 350 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 730,160 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $164.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 119,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “3M Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Oct. 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International I (NYSE:HON) by 58,000 shares to 136,000 shares, valued at $23.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).