Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake Increased by Sound Shore Management Inc; Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Lifted Position

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 14,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 24,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 5.38M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 27/04/2018 – McDermott to Self-Perform Diving Scope for SAPREF Refinery in South Africa and BP Angelin Project in Trinidad and Tobago; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 09/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. energy regulator FERC’s biggest civil penalties; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Rev $69.14B; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES LOWER 2Q OUTPUT AFTER NON-RENEWAL OF ABU DHABI LICENSE; 12/04/2018 – BP: Petrobras is Petroleo Brasileiro

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 179,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 508,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.84M, up from 329,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 293,140 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: This 6.7%-Yielding Oil Major Is A Bargain Near Its 2-Year Lows – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup: BP makes Eagle Ford debut under new name – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Deal of the Week: Hilcorp to buy all of BP’s Alaska business in $5.6B deal – Houston Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP’s Whiting refinery begins FCCU overhaul – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) aims to sell more U.S. crude to Asia – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 346,270 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $114.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 80,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 3.94M shares. 4,847 were reported by Virtu Fin. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canyon Cap Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 19,000 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 67,158 shares. The Washington-based Steelhead Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 25,408 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180,410 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated holds 1,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eam Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 19,396 shares. Northern owns 502,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn owns 694,536 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 534,726 shares to 83,974 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 3,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,150 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

More important recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Athena Home Loans Partners with Q2’s Cloud Lending to Provide Digital-First Mortgage Lending Experience – Business Wire”, Prweb.com published: “ALTR and Q2 to Showcase App-Native Programmable Solutions for Data Security and Privacy at FinovateFall 2019 – PR Web” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.