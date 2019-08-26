Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake Increased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc; Mengis Capital Management Upped Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding by $496,620; Market Value Declined

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 1.51M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 29/05/2018 – Vitol to float Viva Energy stake in $2.3 bln IPO; 30/04/2018 – BP Underlying Net Income Expected to Rise — Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE WITH OFAC IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL DEMAND PLATEAU, NOT PEAK OIL DEMAND; 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.74. About 1.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.