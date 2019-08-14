Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake Has Lifted by Legacy Capital Partners Inc; As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shares Rose, Atika Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.41 Million

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 9.63 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHOW AT LEAST 2 PCT ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH TO 2022; 10/04/2018 – BP: NEED TO LET DUST SETTLE AROUND U.S. TARIFFS; 07/05/2018 – IRAQ, BP SIGN KIRKUK OILFIELD DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT AT CEREMONY IN BASRA, OIL OFFICIALS SAY; 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 16/04/2018 – GETBACK SA GBK.WA – IN TALKS WITH BANK PKO BP S.A. AND POLSKI FUNDUSZ ROZWOJU S.A. ABOUT LOAN OF UP TO 250 MLN ZLOTYS; 19/03/2018 – REG-Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 425,283 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt invested in 56,033 shares. 52 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 32,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 196,143 shares. 36,348 were reported by Zacks Inv Management. Jefferies Gru Lc owns 26,680 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0.06% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company accumulated 3.70 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 12,682 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Advisory Services Network Limited accumulated 925 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 71,893 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.