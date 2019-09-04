Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shareholder M&R Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $675,745 as Share Value Declined; Mitchell Group Holding In Continental Resources (CLR) Was Upped

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 15,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 42,926 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 58,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 305,972 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oman Oil is said to seek buyers for stake in Khazzan gas field- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 03/04/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS RECOMMENDS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2017; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 3% of Global Upstream Jobs; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY COMMENTS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 29/03/2018 – BP PAUL ANDERSON WON’T BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 09/03/2018 – BP IS STUDYING FUEL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN MEXICO: GRANADA; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $3.91B

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 93,217 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.52 billion for 12.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.