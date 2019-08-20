Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shareholder Legacy Capital Partners Boosted Stake by $640,442; Pitcairn Company Upped Its Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by $333,300

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 13,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 77,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 63,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 1.68 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge with MB Financial, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Commercial Franchise in the Attractive; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 2.86M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/03/2018 – BP: HAVEN’T BEEN NOTIFIED CO. IS PART OF MEXICO FUEL MKT PROBE; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORP – BP COMMITS TO SELL GAS TO ALASKA LNG PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO GILVARY SAYS OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND IS IN BALANCE; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS CO. DOESN’T PLAN TO SET CUSTOMER EMISSIONS TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS CONFIRMS MAY SPEND UP TO 25 PCT OF 2017 NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND AFTER REGULATOR SETS NEW DIVIDEND GUIDELINES; 14/03/2018 – Azeri oil fund to boost state transfers in 2018; 07/05/2018 – NORDVIG: FED IS ON AUTO PILOT WITH 25 BP HIKES EVERY QUARTER; 28/05/2018 – Outgoing BP chairman to lead powerful European business group

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 11,411 shares to 833,334 shares, valued at $138.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,714 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).