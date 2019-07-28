Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Trimmed Holding by $769,055 as Stock Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $460,305

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 70,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84M shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 40.5 FROM PLN 40; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Maintains Divestment Guidance for 2018

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,670 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 18,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 6,260 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.83B for 11.74 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

