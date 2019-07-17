Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Cut Holding as Shares Declined; Air Lease (AL) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Upped Its Stake

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 70,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 11.67 million shares traded or 134.11% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX AT LOWER END OF RANGE; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses former Statoil head as chairman; 09/04/2018 – BP Is Operator of Block 61, Holds a 60% Interest; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses Helge Lund as chairman after turbulent decade; 01/05/2018 – BP can afford more dividend largesse with fewer calls on its cash; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP ASA hereby convenes to the Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Oil prices are looking ‘frothy’ and could lead to a correction, BP finance chief says

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 776,830 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,579 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 66,390 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Lc accumulated 36,275 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ameriprise Financial holds 1.20 million shares. Nfc Investments Limited Com stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Petrus Tru Comm Lta has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gagnon Lc holds 742,824 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 323,692 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 241,062 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 310,252 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 5,367 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 1,200 shares. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank accumulated 1,081 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.86B for 11.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

