Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shareholder First American Bank Lifted Holding by $331,960; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $584,749 as Stock Price Declined

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 5.94 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SEES OIL DEMAND GROWTH PEAKING IN LATE 2030S; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ANNOUNCES THAT AT THAT MEETING DAME ALISON CARNWATH WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO GILVARY SAYS OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND IS IN BALANCE; 01/05/2018 – BP dividend hopes boosted by recovery in crude prices; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 7,786 shares to 131,699 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (Prn) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Federated (FMCRX).

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,537 shares to 40,622 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 8,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

