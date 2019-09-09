Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Upped Stake; Grace & White Position in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Trimmed by $317,559 as Stock Rose

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 35,588 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 22,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 67,719 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 45,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 4.63M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO OFAC BY BP AND SERICA FOR A RENEWED LICENCE BEYOND THAT DATE; 09/03/2018 – BP: HAVEN’T BEEN NOTIFIED CO. IS PART OF MEXICO FUEL MKT PROBE; 10/04/2018 – BP green-lights two North Sea projects; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – PAUL ANDERSON WILL NOT BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – BP: U.S. TAX CHANGE IS `HUGELY POSITIVE’; 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST; 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 16/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 4,320 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.07% stake. Prudential Financial holds 27,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 38,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0.01% or 45,500 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 83,823 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 8,085 shares. 177 were accumulated by Ironwood Fincl Ltd. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 24,929 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,025 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 62,548 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 82,781 shares to 71,288 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (NYSE:TMO) by 1,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,435 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW).