Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Position Maintained by First American Bank; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.89M shares traded or 76.95% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP CEO: TOTAL MACONDO OIL-SPILL PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO $65.8B SO FAR; 30/03/2018 – BP Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 – BP SEES AT LEAST 30% SAVINGS VS TODAY FROM NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGNED NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT (PSA) FOR JOINT EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF BLOCK D230 IN NORTH ABSHERON; 27/03/2018 – Mexico awards all eight blocks in competitive Southeast Basins auction; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Industries, BP India put Cambay oil and gas block on sale – Mint; 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q DIV/SHR 31.24C; 09/04/2018 – BP Adds to Middle East Gas Portfolio With New Oman Investment

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Bank Conservative (Prn) by 109,135 shares to 352,595 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,120 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.11% or 31,148 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 64,667 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 494,078 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc reported 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 147,429 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.08% or 4,528 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 19,775 shares stake. Boyar Asset Mgmt invested in 1.41% or 39,433 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd holds 485,048 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management reported 19,165 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated accumulated 3,990 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 841,460 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.