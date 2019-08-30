Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Position Increased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc; Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Holding in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by $2.92 Million as Stock Rose

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 3.99M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING DEAL ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion European values; 14/03/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS CONFIRMS MAY SPEND UP TO 25 PCT OF 2017 NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND AFTER REGULATOR SETS NEW DIVIDEND GUIDELINES; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – RIL, BP INDIA SAID TO PUT CAMBAY OIL & GAS BLOCK FOR SALE: MINT; 04/04/2018 – BP TARGETS TO SHIP 119 CARGOES OF LNG FROM TANGGUH PROJECT IN INDONESIA THIS YEAR, INCLUDING 22 FOR DOMESTIC MARKET -COMPANY OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL DOMESTIC/EXPORT BALANCE OF SHIPMENTS UNCHANGED UP TO 2020 -OFFICIAL; 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 1.20M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 9,042 shares. 3,834 are owned by Modera Wealth Ltd Llc. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0.67% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.32M shares. American Rech Mngmt accumulated 124 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 6,539 shares. Diversified Trust owns 9,679 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Division holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,342 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Com invested in 1% or 85,091 shares. East Coast Asset holds 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,429 shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 0.52% or 246,700 shares. Hgk Asset stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mu Invs Co has 34,500 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 39,501 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 28.89 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares to 84,292 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).