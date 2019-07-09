Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holding Maintained by Fdx Advisors Inc; Algert Global Has Trimmed Its Peapack (PGC) Holding by $532,350; Valuation Declined

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 20,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,783 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 37,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 41,376 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 22,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,719 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 45,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 4.21 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Replacement Cost Profit $2.39B; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Egypt economy stabliises under Sisi but prices remain to be tamed; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO SAYS NOT MUCH LEFT TO SELL IN UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – lrving Oil, Shell, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada and BP Set to Share Their OpEx Journeys at IQPC’s Conference on Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Re; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 04/04/2018 – AFTER 2020 BP TO DEDICATE ROUGHLY ONE-THIRD OF TANGGUH LNG OUTPUT TO DOMESTIC MARKET -OFFICIAL; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit $2.6B; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Global Upstream Workforce by Around 3%

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Global Inc Com by 1,615 shares to 1,188 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Sp500 Etf (IVV) by 3,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,381 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 17,810 shares to 35,384 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.08M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 706,229 were accumulated by Basswood Capital Ltd Llc. 176,191 were accumulated by Seidman Lawrence B. 81,325 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Price Michael F stated it has 100,800 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 3,527 shares. Fmr Llc has 134 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inc reported 1,336 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 330,720 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 0% or 86,344 shares. 36,214 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 7,082 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp, California-based fund reported 26,301 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).