Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holder Legacy Capital Partners Raised Holding; Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.14M shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RESOLUTION ON BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – IN ADDITION TO MARKET LINKED DAY RATE, A PERFORMANCE BONUS AS AGREED IN ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WILL APPLY; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 17/04/2018 – BP BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 590P FROM 570P; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3% of upstream workforce; 19/03/2018 – BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA BFT.WA – SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT OF UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS WITH PKO BP SA; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BP Squeezed Out of Abu Dhabi Offshore Oil as China, Italy Win

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.5% or 4.37M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 278,329 shares stake. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7.83% stake. Kwmg Llc reported 6,918 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc holds 3.35 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc accumulated 7,659 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Copeland Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Tru has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,865 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 5,971 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability reported 229,115 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company holds 21,695 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.56% or 6,159 shares. Essex Investment Limited owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.