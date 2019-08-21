Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Its Allstate (ALL) Stake by $358,046 as Market Value Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 136,382 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 70,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.91M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 28/04/2018 – Norway’s `Mr Oil’ Helge Lund set to be BP chairman; 01/05/2018 – BP’S MACONDO PAYMENTS NEXT YEAR WILL BE AROUND $2 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 17/04/2018 – BP, Smurfit, Persimmon Too few women at top; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.15% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 6.49M shares. Old National Bancorporation In invested in 12,985 shares. 120,950 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Qci Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 250 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.04% or 3,863 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Trust Comm has invested 0.19% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Natl Insur Tx has 0.2% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Asset One Limited stated it has 172,990 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 1.32 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment accumulated 25,390 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc holds 0.05% or 100,815 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,844 shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,934 shares to 6,957 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 8,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).