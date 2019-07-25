Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Decreased Its Stake by $769,055; Lenox Wealth Management Has Lifted Position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI)

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 70,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 5.19 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 22/03/2018 – BP Squeezed Out of Abu Dhabi Offshore Oil as China, Italy Win; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY COMMENTS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS WILL RESULT IN FORMA NEGATIVE IMPACT CET1 OF ABT 45 BP; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BRAZIL PRE-SALT MORE PROMISING THAN GULF OF MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 28,961 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 34.88% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 30/05/2018 – SONATRACH CONSIDERS BIDS FROM GROUPS, COS. INCL SINOPEC,HYUNDAI; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products; 25/04/2018 – Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July – officials; 26/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec 1st-Quarter Profit Up 12.8%; 09/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO CUT MAY-LOADING SAUDI CRUDE TERM VOLUME BY 40 PCT DUE TO HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED PRICES – UNIPEC OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Back Within a Whisker of Making Money Again on Crude; 18/03/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO – ENTERS EPC CONTRACTS IN RELATION TO CHEMICAL SEGMENT OF ZHONGKE GUANGDONG INTEGRATED REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC MAKES ANOTHER SHALE GAS DISCOVERY IN WEIRONG, SICHUAN – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait

More notable recent Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “China Can’t Shake Its Addiction To U.S. Crude – Forbes Now” on August 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “XPO Off-Loads Chief Operating Officer as Focus Shifts – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Does Warren Buffett See In Suncor? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Mth T by 7,754 shares to 31 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 103,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stable Dividend, Minimal Growth Makes Exxon Mobil Stock a Hold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP offshore drilling plan OK’d by Mexico regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.