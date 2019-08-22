Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Its Stake by $326,198 as Shares Declined; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $2.55 Million Its Stake

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 18,310 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 25,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 4.52M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 09/05/2018 – WPP: BP NAMES PFD PARTNER FOR MARKETING COMMUNICATION SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 27/03/2018 – Mexico awards all eight blocks in competitive Southeast Basins auction; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q OIL TRADING WAS `ABOVE AVERAGE,’ CFO GILVARY SAYS; 19/04/2018 – BP Sanctions Satellite Cluster Project Offshore India; 16/04/2018 – BP’S $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET TO FOCUS ON BIOGAS, EV: MCKAY

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,640 shares to 362,919 shares, valued at $19.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,109 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).