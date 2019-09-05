Bp Plc Spon A D R (BP) Stock Declined While Us Bancorp De Raised Its Holding; Alpine Partners Vi Increases Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 15.25 million shares traded or 449.02% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Bp Plc Spon A D R (BP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 29,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.74 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Bp Plc Spon A D R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 4.29 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3% of upstream workforce; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022; 14/03/2018 – Azeri oil fund to boost state transfers in 2018; 05/04/2018 – BP sees 5-10 pct of global earnings from India; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED-BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT – INTERFAX (ADDS; 21/05/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite – from Reuters; 26/03/2018 – OMAN SAYS IN TALKS W/ SHELL, BP, TOTAL ON REFINING INVESTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – BP PLC – BP TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S GIANT KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Since IPO (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.53% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.75M shares. Glendon Ltd Partnership accumulated 52,250 shares. Sei Invests owns 3,163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwi Management LP holds 451,974 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 17,889 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0% or 1,357 shares. Ems Lp owns 280,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 53,757 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 8,160 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Brandes Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 2.82% or 8.65 million shares in its portfolio. Saba Management LP holds 348,770 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co accumulated 341,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Js Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

