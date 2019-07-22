Bp Plc Raised Stake in Duke Realty (DRE); Timken Steel (TMST) Shares Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $975,700

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 97,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 375,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 246,489 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products

Bp Plc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 105.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 2.94M shares traded or 62.35% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,029 shares to 90,971 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco H Spon Prf (NYSE:ITUB) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. 46,328 Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares with value of $1.37M were sold by Denien Mark A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 1.95M shares. 20,700 are held by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc. 82,670 are owned by Van Eck Assoc Corp. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 16,622 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 236 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 14,154 shares. Prudential Plc invested in 0% or 24,100 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt has 2.10M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. The California-based Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 103,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.5% or 125,000 shares. American National Company Tx owns 74,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advisors has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 11,684 shares. At Financial Bank holds 17,966 shares.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

