Bp Plc Position in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) Trimmed by $2.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Its Aecom (ACM) Position by $899,000

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.00M, down from 318,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.88M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 141,162 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ACM’s profit will be $111.73 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “AECOM to announce third quarter fiscal year 2019 results on August 6th – Financial Post” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AECOM Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aecom To Spin Off Management Services Unit – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 201,648 shares. Scotia Cap reported 20,139 shares. Greenhaven Assocs Inc holds 0.85% or 1.61 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 58,869 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Svcs Limited has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 532,229 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 48,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 420,691 shares. Tompkins Fin reported 600 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 110,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Smithfield Trust stated it has 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,563 were reported by Nomura.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. $2.93 million worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 99,820 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 15,988 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2.79 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Associated Banc reported 273,616 shares. Ci Invests accumulated 600,900 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.41% or 201,481 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,669 shares. Wesbanco National Bank invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Webster Comml Bank N A has 81,400 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Florida-based First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs has invested 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvest Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Truepoint Inc holds 2.43% or 273,356 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 30,357 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 74,414 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 23,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).