Bp Plc Lowered Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $979,000; Stock Price Declined; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $329,264

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, down from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 2.64 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 61,994 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $90.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 84,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.60 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

