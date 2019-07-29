Bp Plc Lifted Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $525,000; Sabal Trust Co Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $3.66 Million

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, up from 212,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 2.87M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO

Bp Plc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 443,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 428,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 2.80 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 855,785 were accumulated by Smead Cap Management. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 3,125 shares. Bell Commercial Bank, North Dakota-based fund reported 7,023 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And Company holds 198,150 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Scotia holds 997,703 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 45,195 shares. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 1,883 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 1.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Consulta Ltd has invested 7.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 30,569 shares. Bryn Mawr Communication stated it has 1.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Florida-based Amer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantum Mgmt holds 0.22% or 4,044 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 34,159 shares to 51,226 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,242 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Goldberg Gary J, worth $136,520 on Friday, February 1.

