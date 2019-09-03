Bp Plc Lifted Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake By $525,000; COOKPAD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (CPADF) Shorts Down By 7.47%

Bp Plc increased Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 15,000 shares as Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Bp Plc holds 443,000 shares with $15.85 million value, up from 428,000 last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp now has $33.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 6.00 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

COOKPAD INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CPADF) had a decrease of 7.47% in short interest. CPADF’s SI was 347,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.47% from 375,000 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 434 days are for COOKPAD INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CPADF)’s short sellers to cover CPADF’s short positions. It closed at $2.81 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cookpad Inc. provides recipe sharing services in Japan. The company has market cap of $286.30 million. The companyÂ’s Cookpad platform offers various tools, such as meal planners, cooking videos, and selection of recipe authors; and access to recipe rankings and professional lists curated by theme and daily meal plans. It has a 18.73 P/E ratio. It operates its platform in approximately 17 languages in 60 countries.

Another recent and important Cookpad Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPADF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cookpad Inc ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 7.70 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 245,953 shares. Asa Gold And Precious Metals Limited holds 570,368 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 44,476 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Llc invested in 0% or 50 shares. Westpac accumulated 0% or 42,018 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 30,150 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 10,802 shares. Element Management Limited Liability accumulated 84,580 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 15.29M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 58.93 million shares. 42,661 were reported by Patten Gp. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia accumulated 52,712 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 102,865 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.