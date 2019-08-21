Bp Plc Lifted By $2.70 Million Its Deere Co (DE) Holding; GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS (VEND) Shorts Increased By 25.56%

Bp Plc increased Deere Co (DE) stake by 51.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 17,000 shares as Deere Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Bp Plc holds 50,000 shares with $7.99 million value, up from 33,000 last quarter. Deere Co now has $48.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 274,822 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:VEND) had an increase of 25.56% in short interest. VEND’s SI was 11,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.56% from 9,000 shares previously. With 73,400 avg volume, 0 days are for GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:VEND)’s short sellers to cover VEND’s short positions. It closed at $0.46 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., a franchise development company, operates vending machines and micro markets in North America, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $33.75 million. The firm and its franchisees operate approximately 3,000 vending machines and micro markets that provide natural, organic, and healthy food and beverage products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,380 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 2,937 shares. Ca stated it has 8,487 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 3,436 shares. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 46,876 shares. 88,130 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,280 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Suntrust Banks has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 77,791 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company has invested 1.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Us Bankshares De owns 321,333 shares. Cookson Peirce & Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,984 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,568 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cambridge Advsr invested in 0.07% or 1,275 shares.

Bp Plc decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 4,000 shares to 22,000 valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 54,600 shares and now owns 36,400 shares. Baidu Inc Spon Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.